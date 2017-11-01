I guess I'm supposed to tell you all about my trip to Charleston for the SAVEUR blog awards, right? You probably want to hear all about the other finalists, the food and wine, or what it was like to meet Deb in real life. Maybe you're curious if Wood and Spoon blog brought home a win in the "Best Baking and Sweets" category (hint: we did!), or if I ever figured out how to pronounce the word "Saveur." Though I should probably be carving out space to share about this past week and the wonderful new friends that were made, to be honest, I haven't yet figured out how to sum it all up. So for now, let me dive into the beauty that is this brown sugar cheesecake and we can hash out the other details later. Before we begin, let me make one thing clear: I have dreams about this brown sugar cheesecake....